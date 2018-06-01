An Anchor chair has opened on the news set at WANE-TV, the news leader in Indiana’s 2nd largest city, Fort Wayne. This is a rare opportunity for the right person to take a frontline role for the station and newsroom. Our award winning, top-rated news operation seeks a news anchor who is passionate about daily news content, breaking news, special projects, news priorities, all digital options, community events, and our brand: “Coverage You Can Count On”.

Brief description of duties & responsibilities:

Presents news stories and other content for all platforms. Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality. Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner. Produces newscasts and communicates clear direction with team members. Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming and other content. Acts as a field reporter as assigned. Conducts interviews with news personnel and others. Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsrooms situations as required. Participates in promotional activities including public appearances. Performs special projects and other duties as assigned. Edits video clips as assigned. Writes content for the website and other eMedia platforms. Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.

Work experience and education required for position:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work related experience. Minimum five years’ experience in news reporting or anchoring. (More or less depending on market size.) Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues. Experience guiding, directing and motivating others. Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills. Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment. Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution. Valid driver’s license with a good driving record. Flexibility to work any shift.

Special Skills Required:

Fluency in English. Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required. Superior on-air presence.

If you possess these skills and are willing to make a commitment to WANE-TV and northeast Indiana, then you should apply on-line at: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/viewAll



